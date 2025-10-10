Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

10 Injured After Tesla Rear-Ends Minivan With Flat Tire On I-87 In Sloatsburg: Report

Ten people were hurt in a crash involving a Tesla and a minivan on the New York State Thruway in Rockland County early Friday morning.

The scene of the crash near Exit 15A on the NYS Thruway in Sloatsburg. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, on the northbound side of Interstate 87 near Exit 15A in Sloatsburg, The Monsey Scoop reported.  

According to the outlet, a Tesla rear-ended a minivan that had pulled over with a flat tire, leaving both vehicles heavily damaged. 

Ten people were injured in the crash, including two victims who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. All victims were listed in stable condition. 

Emergency responders from Rockland Hatzoloh, Chaverim of Rockland, New York State Police, Spring Hill EMS, Faist EMS, and multiple fire departments, including Tallman, Hillburn, and Tuxedo, responded to the scene.

The Monsey Scoop noted that two Chaverim of Rockland volunteers had been on their way to assist the stranded driver with a spare tire but had not yet arrived when the crash occurred.

Click here to read the full report from The Monsey Scoop. 

