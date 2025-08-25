Young NY Man Who Saved 8 Lives Through Organ Donation Remembered After Sudden Death

Brian T. Carey died on Tuesday, Aug. 19, according to his family. More information about the circumstances behind his death was not made public.

In a GoFundMe page started by his mother, Carrie Massari-Carey, she wrote he was a man whose “laughter, kindness, and vibrant spirit touched everyone who knew him.”

"Brian was a bright light in our lives, and we want to honor his memory in the best way possible," Massari-Carey wrote.

Carey is survived by his parents, Brian and Kathleen Carey, his brothers Nicholas, Michael, and Joseph, his wife Carrie, and his two nieces, Charlotte Ann and Emelia Grace. His family described him as a passionate athlete who loved soccer, baseball, and rugby, and who had a deep sweetness for animals.

The family also shared that Carey’s legacy lives on through organ donation: eight confirmed recipients have already been saved through his donations.

The GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses related to bringing Carey home and covering funeral costs. As of Monday, Aug. 25, the fundraiser had collected $42,598 toward its $60,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

"Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward his flight home and funeral. Your support will help us navigate this incredibly challenging time and keep his memory alive in a meaningful way," Massari-Carey wrote.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.