Young Hudson Valley Woman Jumps To Her Death From Moodna Viaduct: MTA

An MTA spokesman said Ryley S. Buononato, a resident of Amenia in Dutchess County, jumped around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

The MTA said a motorist traveling on Otterville Road in Cornwall, where the viaduct is located, reported hearing an abnormal sound. The driver pulled the car over and found a white female near the roadway.

The MTA Police were notified by local police and assumed the lead on the investigation.

Buononato was transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, where she was pronounced dead.

No criminality is suspected, MTA said.

