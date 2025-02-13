You Could Lose These 20+ Channels On YouTube TV If No Deal Is Reached: See The List

Paramount and YouTube TV have warned customers that channels like CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Comedy Central may disappear if the two sides don't have a new deal in place on Thursday. Feb 13. Two CBS affiliates, WLKY-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, and KCCI News in Des Moines, Iowa, told viewers that Google (YouTube's parent company) and Paramount Global must reach an agreement by 11 p.m. EST.

Subscribers would also lose access to past library recordings and add-on services like Paramount+ with Showtime and BET+.

"The comprehensive deal Paramount is proposing would continue our relationship with YouTube TV, enabling them to give you access to our leading broadcast and cable networks at a fair price," Paramount Global said on its "Keep Paramount" website. "YouTube TV is prioritizing their own interests over a fair agreement."

YouTube TV said it’s trying to prevent price hikes for customers.

"We've been working hard to reach a fair agreement with Paramount that allows us to keep their channels, including CBS and CBS Sports, on YouTube TV without passing on additional costs to our subscribers," YouTube said. "Unfortunately, despite our good faith negotiations, we haven't been successful yet. We understand how disappointing and disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy on YouTube TV."

Here's a list of Paramount channels that may go off the air due to the dispute:

BET

BET Her

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CMT

Comedy Central

Comet TV

Dabl

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV2

MyNetwork TV

NewsNation

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

Nickelodeon

Paramount

Pop

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Teen Nick

Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas

TV Land

WLNY-TV New York 55

WPSG-TV Philly 57

WSBK TV38 (Boston)

VH1

YouTube also said subscribers may get an $8 credit if Paramount channels go dark. While negotiations continue, subscribers can keep watching Paramount content through Paramount+, which starts at $7.99 per month.

Forbes reported that YouTube TV had more than 8 million subscribers at the end of 2023 and could be the largest pay TV service by 2026.

