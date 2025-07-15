Nationwide Recall Issued For Yogurt Product Over Choking Risk

Danone North America has voluntarily pulled multiple YoCrunch products after transparent plastic pieces were found in the dome toppers that hold candy and granola mix-ins.

The pieces, some reportedly as long as 25 millimeters, may have sharp edges and pose a risk if swallowed.

The issue affects only the toppings, not the yogurt itself, and spans all flavors and package sizes currently on the market. The recall, initiated Friday, July 11, was issued in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Consumer complaints triggered the action after reports of plastic in the toppers. Danone is working with retailers to remove affected items while investigating the source of the contamination.

Consumers are urged not to eat any affected products and to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Packages impacted by the recall include YoCrunch flavors with granola, Oreo, M&M, Snickers, Twix, and cookie dough in both single-serve and multipacks. Lot numbers and expiration dates range from early July through early September 2025.

Those with questions can contact the YoCrunch Consumer Care Line at 1-877-344-4886, available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

The company said it is removing the affected products out of “an abundance of caution” and is working to restock store shelves once the issue is resolved.

