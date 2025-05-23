WWII Hero From HV Returns Home 80 Years After Pacific Crash: Here's When Services Will Be

US Army Air Forces Staff Sergeant Eugene J. Darrigan, 26, was killed on March 11, 1944, when his B-24D “Liberator” bomber, Heaven Can Wait, crashed into the waters off New Guinea during a World War II bombing mission. After 80 years, Darrigan’s remains have finally been identified and returned to his hometown in Dutchess County.

On Friday, May 23, New York State Police, along with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, honored Darrigan during his homecoming to Wappingers Falls. Police praised the occasion, saying in a statement, “We stand with the Darrigan family and the Wappingers Falls community in remembering and honoring his service. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Darrigan, a radio operator with the 320th Bombardment Squadron, 90th Bombardment Group, 5th Air Force, was part of a mission targeting enemy positions along the northern coast of New Guinea. His plane was reportedly struck by anti-aircraft fire, igniting its bomb bay. The aircraft pitched violently and crashed into Hansa Bay, where no survivors were found.

For decades, Darrigan and the rest of the Heaven Can Wait crew were classified as non-recoverable. But in 2017, Project Recover—working with the University of Illinois—located the wreckage of the aircraft during a sonar scan of the bay. Underwater teams later excavated the crash site, recovering evidence including life support gear, ID tags, and skeletal remains.

Scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) used dental, anthropological, and DNA analysis to identify Darrigan’s remains. He was officially accounted for on September 20, 2024. His name will remain on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, now marked with a rosette to indicate he has been found.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, at St. Mary’s R.C. Church, located at 11 Clinton St. in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery nearby. His burial at Calverton National Cemetery in Suffolk County will take place at a later date.

"This is a momentous and deeply moving occasion as Eugene will be laid to rest with the honor he so greatly deserves," his obituary reads, continuing, "Let us stand united to give Eugene the heartfelt homecoming he has long awaited."

