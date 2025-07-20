Wrestler ‘Buff’ Bagwell Gets Leg Amputated Following 2020 Crash: ‘I’m Taking This By The Horns’

The five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion underwent an above-the-knee amputation after multiple attempts to repair damage from the 2020 crash were unsuccessful.

Bagwell crashed his car into a shopping mall in 2020, leaving him with grievous injuries that ultimately led to his decision to amputate.

His story was documented by former WWE wrestler Maven Huffman on his YouTube channel following the July 9 surgery.

The Georgia native came to prominence in the 1990s and suffered injuries in the ring and battled addictions outside of it, giving him a fresh perspective on the challenges he will face following the amputation.

"I’d rather be sober right now with this situation than Buff Bagwell on WCW making money and in the funk I was in. I’d much rather have this life," he said during the video.

Toward the end of the video, Bagwell said that once he is recovered he hopes to possibly step back in the ring to serve as an inspiration for other amputees.

The former champion also shared his own video, explaining his journey moving forward.

"My leg wasn’t healing and so I just was super depressed, and I did everything you hear. I isolated. I was still trying to work, but, I mean, I’d go to the gym on a walker.”

"You don’t have to give up with something like this. This is something that I am taking by the horns, man," Bagwell said. "And I’m going to show the world that you can have just as good of a life with or without a leg.”

“I’m gonna be able to run and I’m going to be able to run better,” he declared.

“I want to get back in the ring, hit the ropes, have a match. It’ll show some that I’ve come out of the darkness with this thing, and I’ve turned it around all the way to being back in the ring as Buff Bagwell.”

