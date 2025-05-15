Wrap Products Sold In NY Linked To Potential Contamination Risk

The items — chicken and bacon ranch wraps sold under two brand labels — are no longer being sold, but officials are concerned some may still be in consumer refrigerators.

The wraps were produced on Friday, May 2, and distributed to retail locations in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

The affected items include:

10-ounce packages labeled “Big Y quick easy meals CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP” with a Sell By date of Tuesday, May 7, and lot code 25122.

10-ounce packages labeled “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap” with a Sell Through date of Tuesday, May 7, and lot code 25122.

The products bear the establishment number “P34657” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The issue was identified after a product sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

There have been no confirmed reports of illness. However, those who may have consumed the wraps and develop flu-like symptoms are urged to contact a health care provider, particularly if they are pregnant, elderly, or immunocompromised.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and either throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

