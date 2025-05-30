Workplace Burnout Hits Highest Mark In Decade

A new report shows burnout among US workers has reached its highest level in 10 years, with sharp drops in employee satisfaction and growing concerns about senior leadership.

The research, conducted by Glassdoor, reveals that employee reviews mentioning “burnout” jumped by 32 percent year-over-year in Q1 2025.

It’s the highest share since the company began tracking the data in 2016, and 50 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels in late 2019.

Glassdoor’s findings show that workers reporting burnout give their employers an average rating of just 2.68 on a five-point scale — 26 percent lower than reviews that don’t mention burnout.

Work-life balance suffers the most, with satisfaction levels 34 percent lower among those who cite burnout. But frustrations go beyond the grind, according to the report.

Ratings for senior management drop 29 percent in burnout-related reviews, with many workers pointing to poor planning, prioritization, and resourcing as key causes.

