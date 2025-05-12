Worker Hurt After Falling 20 Feet Into Basement At Rockland Construction Site

The fall happened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday at a construction site on Dykstras Way East, prompting a large-scale emergency response, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The worker reportedly fell from ground level into an unfinished basement. Emergency crews from Hatzoloh EMS, Faist EMS, Ramapo Police, Spring Valley Police, the Monsey Fire Department, and the Rockland County Tactical Rescue Team all responded.

Monsey firefighters led a rescue operation to safely get the injured worker out of the basement. The worker sustained serious injuries and was taken by Rockland Paramedics to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

The Monsey Scoop posted video from the scene showing an intense emergency response.

This was the second construction-related injury reported in Rockland County on Monday. Earlier, around 8:30 a.m., a separate incident occurred at a site in Chestnut Ridge, where another worker was also hurt, according to The Monsey Scoop.

