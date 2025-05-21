Mostly Cloudy 51°

Woman's Body Found In Woods Near Hudson Valley Intersection (Developing)

Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a woman found in a wooded area near a busy Westchester County intersection. 

The woman;'s body was found near the intersection of East Main Street and Lexington Avenue in Mount Kisco, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Read More Stories

The discovery was made in the woods near the intersection of East Main Street and Lexington Avenue in Mount Kisco, where several businesses such as Ben & Jerry's are located, Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary said on Wednesday, May 21. 

According to O'Leary, detectives are conducting a death investigation, and the incident appears to be a suicide.

The deceased woman was not a Mount Kisco resident, O’Leary confirmed. Her identity has not yet been released, and further details are being withheld pending the ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

