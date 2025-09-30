Woman Trapped Under Deck After Lawn Mower Crash Rescued In NY

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, at a home on Orchard Heights Drive in Newburgh, according to the Middle Hope Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find the woman still on the riding mower but pinned beneath the rear deck of the house. She told responders she had been trapped for about 15 minutes before a neighbor heard her cries for help and called 911.

Fire officials said the woman could not feel or move her leg or foot when emergency services arrived. To free her, firefighters cut a support post and used airbags to lift the deck. She was then moved from the mower onto a stretcher.

The victim was taken by Town of Newburgh EMS to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital.

Middle Hope Fire thanked Town of Newburgh EMS for keeping the woman calm during the incident, as well as the Town of Newburgh Police Department, which helped carry equipment during the rescue. Crews cleared the scene around 1:35 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.