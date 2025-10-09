Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Woman Threatens To Stab Neighbor With Large Kitchen Knife In Intense Stony Point Dispute: Cops

A 42-year-old woman is accused of threatening to stab her neighbor with a kitchen knife during a confrontation at a Rockland County apartment complex, police said.

The Stony Point Police Department. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Stony Point Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, when officers responded to a report of a dispute between neighbors at an apartment complex in Tomkins Cove, the Stony Point Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Investigators said they found two women involved in the dispute. After interviewing both, officers determined that one of them, identified as 42-year-old Inez Henriquez of Tomkins Cove, had been in possession of a large kitchen knife and allegedly threatened to stab the other woman involved. 

No injuries were reported in connection with the dispute, police added. 

Henriquez was arrested at about 1:40 p.m. and charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree harassment, police said. 

She was processed at police headquarters and released with an appearance ticket returnable on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m. in Stony Point Justice Court.

