Woman Struck In Hit-Run Crash Outside Library In Rockland: Driver Arrested

The incident happened in Suffern on Saturday, Aug. 16, when a Town of Ramapo resident was crossing near Woodland Drive in front of the Suffern Free Library and was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to Suffern Mayor Mike Curley.

The woman was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital and later airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where she remains in serious condition.

The driver was quickly apprehended by a Suffern Police sergeant, Curley said, adding that they remain in custody. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

Ramapo Police assisted Suffern officers with the crime scene investigation. Authorities have notified the woman’s family.

Curley said additional details will be released as the investigation continues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.