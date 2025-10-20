Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Poughkeepsie: Cops

A 38-year-old Poughkeepsie man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times early Monday morning, Oct. 20, police said.

Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police
Cecilia Levine
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a stabbing on Harrison Street, where they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Poughkeepsie Police Detective Lieutenant Sean McCarthy.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, prompting an exhaustive search of the area, McCarthy said.

Investigators later identified De-Jahn Ruffin, 38, of Poughkeepsie, as the suspect. Police obtained arrest warrants for attempted murder and aggravated criminal contempt, authorities said.

Around 6 p.m., officers acting on a tip from the public found Ruffin at a residence on North White Street, where he was taken into custody without incident, police said. Ruffin was later booked and is being held pending arraignment in City Court.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-7577.” Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the department’s confidential tip line.

