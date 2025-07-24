Woman Sold Cocaine Out Of Motel In NY, DA Says

Poughkeepsie resident Yelonnie Johnson was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 23, following a narcotics investigation involving multiple agencies, the Dutchess County DA's Office Drug Task Force announced on Thursday, July 24.

Investigators say the case began after they received reports of ongoing drug sales from a motel in Hyde Park. Undercover agents then made several drug purchases from a dealer later identified as Johnson, according to authorities.

A search warrant was executed at the motel, where Johnson was arrested without incident. Inside the room, agents recovered a quantity of cocaine, packaging materials, and digital scales used for drug distribution, the task force said.

The location of the motel was not made public.

Johnson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a felony. Additional charges are pending.

She was arraigned in Hyde Park Town Court and released to probation supervision in accordance with New York State law.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about drug activity in Dutchess County to contact the confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

