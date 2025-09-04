Woman Scams Victim Out Of $500K In NY, Said Funds Were For College, Childcare: Sheriff

The arrest of Natasha Mansfield, 26, for second-degree grand larceny was announced by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Sept. 4.

According to Acting Putnam County Sheriff Brian Hess, the investigation into Mansfield began in August 2024, when a Carmel resident reported being defrauded out of about $500,000.

The victim told deputies she had befriended one of the suspects years earlier while working as a teacher in New York City. Believing she was helping them pay for college and medical treatments, the victim sent large sums of money over a seven-year period.

She also sent payments to the suspect's girlfriend, who claimed the money was for housing and childcare, the Sheriff's Office said.

After reviewing bank and phone records over the course of eight months, investigators obtained a warrant for the girlfriend’s arrest.

On Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, deputies arrested Mansfield. She was arraigned in Putnam Valley Town Court and released on her own recognizance under bail reform.

She is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

