Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash At Busy Intersection In Hudson Valley

A hit-run driver struck and killed a woman in the region, according to New York State Police.

The crash happened in Dutchess County at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, near the intersection of Old Hopewell Road and Route 9 in the town of Wappinger.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Openverse/appleswitch
The 43-year-old woman was hit by a westbound vehicle. Despite efforts by Good Samaritans, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the state police at 845-677-7300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

