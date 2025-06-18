Woman Killed, 3 Firefighters Injured In Overnight Blaze At Hudson Valley Home

The two-alarm blaze broke out around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, June 18, at a two-story home located on Park Avenue in Eastchester, according to the Eastchester Fire District.

Initially dispatched to a different address, firefighters arrived to find a fully involved house fire and immediately launched an interior attack. They were hindered by heavy clutter in the home, which made it difficult to stretch hose lines and search for victims, fire officials said.

Firefighters eventually located an elderly woman, the home’s only occupant, on the first floor and carried her out through a side door. Despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

During the response, a New Rochelle firefighter fell through the weakened first floor but was rescued by firefighters. A total of three firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze.

As flames tore through the garage, first and second floors, and attic, additional crews from New Rochelle, Yonkers, Mount Vernon, Scarsdale, and Greenville responded to either assist at the scene or provide district coverage.

The fire was declared under control later in the morning, with one engine remaining on site until noon to monitor for flare-ups.

The cause is under investigation by the Westchester County Cause and Origin Team, but is not considered suspicious, officials said.

Authorities were withholding the victim’s name pending notification of family. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.