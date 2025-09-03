Woman Hits Construction Flagger With Car, Drives Away In NY: Police

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. in Beacon on Route 9D on Wednesday, Sept. 3, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said a flagger was directing traffic in a construction zone when a driver bypassed two cars stopped at a temporary traffic signal. Despite repeated verbal commands to stop, the vehicle continued southbound toward the flagger, police said.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Rrezarta Bajramaj of Wappinger, allegedly advanced twice, hitting the flagger’s legs before reversing and driving away, authorities said. Luckily, the victim did not report serious injuries.

Troopers later found Bajramaj at her home in Wappinger and took her into custody. She was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment.

Bajramaj was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Fishkill Court on Monday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

