Woman Drove 101 MPH, Drifted Into Another Lane With Child In Car On I-87 In Rockland: Police

Nathalie DeOliveira, 40, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 18, after troopers pulled her over on I-87 southbound in the town of Clarkstown around 11:30 p.m., New York State Police announced on Friday, Oct. 24.

Troopers said they saw DeOliveira’s 2019 Honda SUV traveling 101 mph in a 55 mph zone and drifting into the right lane, nearly hitting another car. When troopers stopped the vehicle, they noticed signs of alcohol impairment, and DeOliveira allegedly failed both field sobriety and breath tests administered at the scene, according to authorities.

Police also said a child under 16 years old was in the back seat at the time of the stop.

DeOliveira was taken to the State Police barracks in Tarrytown, where police said her blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.13 percent.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 years old under Leandra’s Law, along with speeding and other vehicle and traffic violations.

DeOliveira was later released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in Clarkstown Town Court on Nov. 10, 2025.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.