Woman Accused Of $12K Welfare Scheme In Hudson Valley

Bronx resident Ruby Guillen, who once lived in the Putnam County town of Kent, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 28 in connection with her alleged welfare scheme, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

According to authorities, in March 2024, the Sheriff's Office learned that the Department of Social Services was investigating a client they suspected had received assistance funds over two years based on the filing of false documents.

A police investigation eventually determined that Guillen had indeed submitted false documents to Social Services to obtain more than $12,000 in benefits she was not entitled to, including sworn statements, the Sheriff's Office said.

After Guillen's arrest, she was charged with third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and ten counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, also a felony.

She was arraigned in the Town of Kent Court before being released on her own recognizance to appear in court on a future date.

