Woman, 74, Killed In Head-On Crash With Truck On Route 312 In Hudson Valley

Troopers responded at around 7:46 a.m. on Tuesday to Route 312 in Southeast after receiving reports of a serious two-vehicle crash, New York State Police announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators determined that a Honda CR-V, driven by Eleana S. Silk of Carmel, was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2023 Freightliner truck head-on.

Silk was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The truck driver, identified as a 57-year-old resident of New Fairfield, Connecticut, was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges were announced.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.