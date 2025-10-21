Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Woman, 74, Killed In Head-On Crash With Truck On Route 312 In Hudson Valley

A 74-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning, Oct. 21, in a head-on collision with a truck on a busy Putnam County roadway.

The scene of the crash on Route 312 in Southeast. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
Troopers responded at around 7:46 a.m. on Tuesday to Route 312 in Southeast after receiving reports of a serious two-vehicle crash, New York State Police announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators determined that a Honda CR-V, driven by Eleana S. Silk of Carmel, was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2023 Freightliner truck head-on.

Silk was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The truck driver, identified as a 57-year-old resident of New Fairfield, Connecticut, was not injured. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges were announced. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

