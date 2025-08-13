Partly Cloudy 87°

Woman, 72, Struck, Killed Down Road From NY Elementary School

A 72-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car down the road from an elementary school in Dutchess County, police said.

The crash happened in Wappinger at the intersection of Schnabl Court and Myers Corner Road. 

Ben Crnic
The crash happened around 8:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the intersection of Schnabl Court and Myers Corner Road in Wappinger, just down the street from Myers Corners Elementary School, according to New York State Police.

Police said an 85-year-old Poughkeepsie woman was driving a 2016 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Myers Corner Road when Li Jin Huang, 72, of Wappingers Falls, who had been walking westbound in the eastbound lane, abruptly crossed the roadway in a northerly direction.

Huang was struck by the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police from the Wappinger barracks and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the crash. No charges have been announced. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

