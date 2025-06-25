Woman, 24, Stabs Victim Several Times At Hudson Valley Home: Police

The incident happened around 9:18 p.m. Thursday, June 19, when officers responded to a reported assault on Helene Road in Warwick, the Warwick Police Department announced on Wednesday, June 25.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police. Officers gave first aid to the victim, who was later able to identify her attacker and was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown. Her injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Police say the suspect, identified as Emerly Hernandez, also of Helene Road, was located at a nearby address and taken into custody without incident.

Hernandez was charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

The case is still being investigated by the Warwick Police Department’s Detective Unit.

