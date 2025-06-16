Woman, 24, Killed After Losing Control, Hitting Tree On I-87 In Rockland

The fatal crash happened in Ramapo around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, on the southbound side of Interstate 87 near Exit 14A, in the town of Ramapo, New York State Police announced.

Troopers said the driver, identified as Orange County resident Anysah P. Nelson of Middletown, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the right shoulder of the highway and struck a tree.

Nelson received immediate medical attention at the scene and was taken to Nyack Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Haverstraw at 845-344-5300 and reference case number NY2500527508.

