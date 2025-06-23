Partly Cloudy 93°

SHARE

Woman, 23, Caught With 164 Fentanyl Envelopes, Crack Cocaine In Hudson Valley: Police

A 23-year-old woman was arrested in Orange County following a months-long drug investigation that led to a search warrant and the discovery of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and pills, police said. 

The bust happened at 34 Forrest Dr. in Port Jervis, police said. 

The bust happened at 34 Forrest Dr. in Port Jervis, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Port Jervis resident Jazmyn McKane was arrested on Thursday, June 19, at her home on Forrest Drive after officers from the Town of Deerpark and City of Port Jervis Police Departments executed a search warrant, Deerpark Police Chief Richard Sztyndor announced on Monday, June 23. 

Inside the residence, officers found around 164 glassine envelopes of fentanyl, an undisclosed quantity of crack cocaine, and 20 alprazolam tablets, authorities said. 

McKane was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was also wanted on an Orange County Court indictment warrant charging her with several other drug-related offenses, according to authorities. 

After being processed in Deerpark Town Court, McKane was released to New York State Police for transfer to Orange County Court.

Police said the arrest was the result of a joint narcotics investigation that spanned several months.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE