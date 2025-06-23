Woman, 23, Caught With 164 Fentanyl Envelopes, Crack Cocaine In Hudson Valley: Police

Port Jervis resident Jazmyn McKane was arrested on Thursday, June 19, at her home on Forrest Drive after officers from the Town of Deerpark and City of Port Jervis Police Departments executed a search warrant, Deerpark Police Chief Richard Sztyndor announced on Monday, June 23.

Inside the residence, officers found around 164 glassine envelopes of fentanyl, an undisclosed quantity of crack cocaine, and 20 alprazolam tablets, authorities said.

McKane was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was also wanted on an Orange County Court indictment warrant charging her with several other drug-related offenses, according to authorities.

After being processed in Deerpark Town Court, McKane was released to New York State Police for transfer to Orange County Court.

Police said the arrest was the result of a joint narcotics investigation that spanned several months.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.