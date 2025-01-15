A Few Clouds 21°

Winning Numbers For Wednesday, Jan. 15 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $303M Jackpot

The winning numbers have been announced for the Wednesday, Jan. 15 Powerball drawing.

Here are the latest Powerball results from the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Here are the latest Powerball results from the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 15.                                                                                     . 

The estimated jackpot is $303 million with a $132.8 million cash option. If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 08-41-52-53-58 with a Powerball of 07 and the Power Play was 3X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

