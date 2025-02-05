Fair 24°

Winning Numbers For Wednesday, Feb. 5 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $113M Jackpot

The winning numbers have been announced for the Wednesday, Feb. 5 Powerball drawing.

Here are the latest Powerball results from the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The estimated jackpot is $113 million with a $51.2 million cash option. If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 8.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 19-27-30-50-62 with a Powerball of 14 and the Power Play was 3X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

