Winning Numbers For Saturday, Feb. 8 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $131M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $131 million with a $60.6 million cash option after being recently reset.

If no Lottery player claims the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll to around $142 million for the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 23-44-57-60-62 with a Powerball of 09 and the Power Play was 2X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.