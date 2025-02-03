Winning Numbers For Monday, Feb. 3 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $100M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $100 million with a $45.3 million cash option after a recent winner reset the prize pool.

If no winner claims the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 12-37-47-54-60 with a Powerball of 17 and the Power Play was 3X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.