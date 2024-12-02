Winning Numbers For Monday, Dec. 2 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $224M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $224 million with a $106 million cash option after a player in Georgia recently won the jackpot and reset the prize pool.

If no winner claims the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 03--09-26-61-67 with a Powerball of 13 and the Power Play was 2X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

