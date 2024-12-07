Mostly Cloudy 30°

Winning Numbers For Friday, Dec. 6 'Mega Millions' Drawing With Estimated $579M Jackpot

The winning numbers have been announced for the Friday, Dec. 6 Mega Millions drawing.

Some lucky Lottery players are in for an unexpected cash windfall.

 Photo Credit: Canva/John Guccione
Photo Credit: MegaMillions
Zak Failla
The estimated jackpot is $579 million with a $278/4 million cash option.

The winning numbers were 16-21-33-39-45 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 2X.

If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Lottery players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning a Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five balls plus the gold Mega Ball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $2. 

