Winning Numbers For Friday, Dec. 13 'Mega Millions' Drawing With Estimated $695M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $695 million with a $322 million cash option.

The winning numbers were 36-43-52-58-65 with a Mega Ball of 16 and a Megaplier of 3X.

If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Lottery players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning a Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five balls plus the gold Mega Ball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $2.

