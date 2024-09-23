Light Rain 62°

Winning 3rd-Place Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Lucky Hudson Valley Store

By now, most Hudson Valley lottery players know there's a lucky store where someone always seems to win.

Someone is $50,000 richer after purchasing a third-prize-winning ticket at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh for the Saturday, Sept. 21 Powerball game.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: New York State Lottery/Google Maps street view
That happened again in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh on Saturday, Sept. 21, for the Powerball game.

According to the New York Lottery, one winner walked away with $50,000 on a third-prize winning ticket purchased at the store.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball were 17-19-21-37-45, with a Powerball of 14.

Players must pick four correct numbers and the Powerball to win third place. 

No word yet on who the winner is.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

