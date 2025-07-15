Win Free Chick-fil-A With Help From Chain's Famous Cows: Here's How

Chick-fil-A's digital game called "Code Moo" returned to its app on Tuesday, July 15. Rewards members can complete weekly missions in the game to unlock a different food reward.

Prizes include a medium order of waffle fries, a Chocolate Chunk Cookie, and a five-count of Chick-fil-A's nuggets. The missions will be available in Chick-fil-A's app through Monday, Aug. 4.

Each mission stars the chain's three cow mascots, Daisy, Sarge, and Carrots. The cows have a goal of sneaking into the headquarters of fictional fast-food rival "Circus Burger."

The food giveaways are part of Chick-fil-A's third annual Code Moo campaign.

"The cows have been a much-loved part of Chick-fil-A's story for nearly 30 years, and we enjoy finding new ways to celebrate them along with our guests," said executive director of brand strategy Dustin Britt. "This year, we're inviting fans to experience the cows in fun, new ways, from digital games to short films, podcasts and limited-time merch - it's a summer celebration with something for all ages."

Kids can also check out the Chick-fil-A Play app or YouTube to watch the cows on their Circus Burger mission in a four-minute short film called "Udder Chaos." The company is also launching Cow Tales, a new kid-focused podcast series with quick episodes under 10 minutes.

Chick-fil-A fans can also buy a collection of cow-themed summer gear and other merchandise. The lineup includes reversible bucket hats and "Eat Mor Chikin" pickleball sets.

The Cow Collection is available on Chick-fil-A's website and at participating restaurants.

