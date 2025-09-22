Win $100 For New Shoes By Walking Your Dog: Here's How

Nature's Recipe is giving $100 to dog owners so they can buy new shoes. The contest started on Monday, Sept. 22, and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The giveaway is in celebration of National Walk Your Dog Week, which is the first seven days of October.

"Dog walks are simple, joyful rituals where bonds are built, as well as an opportunity for pets to get consistent mental and physical enrichment they thrive on," said Dr. Evan Antin, a Kansas City-area veterinarian. "Healthy, purposeful living happens beyond the bowl, and Nature's Recipe is all about celebrating the everyday moments that matter most."

Nature's Recipe is asking dog owners to share photos of themselves with their dogs on a walk.

"We want to see it all: the holes and dirt, the creases and frayed laces, the worn-down soles, even the sand or salt stains that prove your shoes have lived a little," Nature's Recipe said.

There will be 100 randomly selected winners. Each winner will receive $100 through Venmo to put toward a new pair of shoes.

Dog owners can enter the contest at NaturesRecipeWalkYourDogWeek.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.