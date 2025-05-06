Fog 61°

Long-Range Forecast Reveals If Rounds Of Rain, Storms Will End Before Mother's Day

Breaks from rounds of showers and scattered storms will be hard to come by in the northeastern United States into the Mother's Day weekend due to a stalled system packed with moisture.

There will be new rounds of showers and several storms Tuesday, May 6, through Thursday, May 8.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Severe thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday, May 6 in the areas shown in yellow.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at projected rainfall amounts through Wednesday, May 7, with areas in the darkest shade of green projected to see between 4 and 8 inches.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Areas in the darkest shade of green in the third image could see between 4 and 8 inches through Wednesday, May 7. This covers northeastern Pennsylvania, parts of interior New York, western Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and areas in northern New England.

Surrounding areas in the next lighter shade are projected to see 2 to 4 inches during that time.

Areas in the lightest shade are expected to get 1 to 2 inches.

There is some good news in the long-range forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

After a cloudy day on Friday, May 9, with more rain lightly, skies will finally clear starting in the first half of the weekend.

The will be a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, May 10, follow by a mostly sunny Mother's Day, on Sunday, May 11.

