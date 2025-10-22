'Whitest Suburb Of America': NYC Candidate Curtis Sliwa Mocks Bill Ackman's Hudson Valley Home

Ackman, who lives in the wealthy Westchester County enclave, had echoed concerns on social media that Sliwa’s campaign could siphon votes from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, helping Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani in the city’s upcoming mayoral race.

Referencing Ackman’s post — in which the billionaire wrote that “a vote for Curtis Sliwa is a vote for Zohran Mamdani” — YouTube journalist Nate Friedman asked Sliwa during an interview on his show last week if he was “okay with losing and knowing you contributed to Mamdani’s victory.”

Sliwa’s response was characteristically blunt.

"Well, number one, Ackman is a jerk. Has he been right yet?” Sliwa said, adding, “Here’s a guy who goes up to Newport, Rhode Island, and thinks he’s a professional tennis player. Come on, Ackman. Stay in your lane."

He did not stop there: "Does he know anything about politics? No. Does he live in New York City? No. He lives in Chappaqua, the whitest suburb of America, where even the lawn jockeys are white.”

Sliwa, the longtime Guardian Angels founder and 2021 GOP mayoral nominee, dismissed Ackman’s political takes and accused New York’s Democratic establishment of trying to shift blame for Cuomo’s struggles.

“This is the result of the Democrats’ self-destruction,” he said, continuing, “Andrew Cuomo failed everybody in that primary...Now he’s basically saying, ‘I can’t win without Sliwa votes.’ Where are your votes?”

The fiery exchange comes as Sliwa positions himself as a populist alternative in the city’s crowded mayoral field, arguing that he represents blue-collar working-class people, not billionaires.

“Since when do we not let people vote? Billionaires determine the next mayor? If they don’t like it, they can leave. They have options. Blue-collar working-class people don’t,” Sliwa said.

Ackman, however, escalated the feud on X on Wednesday, Oct. 22, by posting a lengthy thread suggesting Sliwa’s motivation for staying in the race was financial.

“I spoke to someone who knows [Curtis Sliwa] and now I understand why he is staying in the race,” Ackman wrote, adding, "The City has an 8-to-1 matching program for NYC donors. Sliwa got ~$5 million of matching funds from the city for his campaign."

Ackman's post continued, "According to my source, Sliwa’s wife, friends, and others are on the campaign payroll, and he and they are enjoying living off the city taxpayers who are funding his race/lifestyle."

The billionaire added that while his claims were “hearsay,” he considered his source “extremely credible and a highly respected person,” and called on Sliwa to “clarify the record.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sliwa had not publicly responded to Ackman’s latest post.

The final NYC mayoral debate between Mamdani, Sliwa, and Cuomo will be held on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

