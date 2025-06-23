Partly Cloudy 93°

Where Is Isabella? 13-Year-Old Has Been Missing From HV For More Than 4 Days

Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from a Westchester County city for several days. 

Isabella Thomas, age 13. 

 Photo Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Ben Crnic
Isabella Thomas, 13, has been missing from New Rochelle since Thursday, June 19, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. 

Thomas was last seen wearing an oversized grey and black shirt, black sweat pants, and grey crocs. 

She may be wearing her hair in an afro and could be traveling to Queens. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 1-800-346-3543. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

