Partly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Where Are Allison & Nailah? Hudson Valley Teens Have Been Missing For Over 4 Days

The search is on for a pair of Westchester County teens who have been missing for several days.

Allison Brooks (left) and Nailah Hughes.

Allison Brooks (left) and Nailah Hughes.

Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Nailah Hughes, 13, of Yonkers, and Allison Brooks, 16, of Valhalla, were both last seen on Saturday, June 14, according to authorities.

Hughes may have traveled to Harlem or the Bronx, according to police. No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE