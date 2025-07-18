'What Would You Do?' Rapper Robbie Pardlo Of 'City High' Dead At 46: Report

Condolences flooded the comments of Pardlo’s final Instagram post a day before TMZ broke the news.

Pardlo’s voice helped define the early 2000s with “What Would You Do?” — a raw anthem that tackled poverty, addiction, and survival. The song soared up the charts and made City High, a Willingboro-based group, a household name.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Pardlo found fame with City High alongside Ryan Toby and Claudette Ortiz. The group’s socially conscious lyrics and unique sound earned them a Grammy nomination and fans across the world.

No cause of death has been officially released.

