What Is Group 7? Mysterious New TikTok Trend Has Internet Going Wild

A new TikTok trend has users bragging about being part of something called “Group 7.” 

Sophia James started the new "Group 7" trend.

 Photo Credit: Sophia James TikTok
Cecilia Levine
But what is it, exactly?

“Group 7” began as a social experiment by singer Sophia James, who posted a series of seven videos on Oct. 17. In each clip, James assigned viewers to a different “group” based on which video appeared on their For You page.

The video with the most views was the Group 7 video, with 24.6M views as of Tuesday, Oct. 21. The others have about 1.2M.

“If you are watching this video, you are in Group 7,” James said. “I have posted 7 videos tonight and this is the 7th one. Just a little science experiment to see what kind of video gets the most reach out of the 7, and I don’t know what that says about you but you’re in Group 7.”

So, if you see James' Group 7 video, congrats, and welcome to the club.

