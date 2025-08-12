Wet, Wild Weather Will Follow Sizzling Stretch Across Northeast

After several days of relentless heat, a surge of thunderstorms is on track to shatter the region’s long dry spell on Wednesday, Aug. 13, the National Weather Service reports.

There will be one more day of intense heat on Tuesday, Aug. 12 before the weather flips to stormy, soaking, and — finally — cooler conditions.

Highs are projected to run up to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year on Tuesday, with heat index values climbing into the mid-90s and even topping 100 in spots from the Midwest to New England.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions: Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during peak heat, and check on those most at risk.

Tuesday marks the peak of the heat, with some locations flirting with triple-digit temperatures and the potential to tie or break records that have stood for over 20 years.

A sharp change arrives Wednesday as a cold front sweeps in, triggering thunderstorms from Tennessee up to western Maine.

The storms offer long-awaited rain, ending more than a weeklong dry run in cities like Boston (which last saw measurable precipitation on Friday, Aug. 1).

However, the storms will pack a punch, with downpours, vivid lightning, and gusty winds that could disrupt travel and outdoor plans.

While the front ushers in cooler, wetter weather for much of the Northeast by Thursday, Aug. 14, the heat will hold on a bit longer in pockets along the I-95 corridor and into the Southeast.

There will be plenty of sun Friday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 16, with seasonable temperatures.

Check back to Daily Voice for continuing coverage and updates.

