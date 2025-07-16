West Nile Virus Found In Mosquitoes In Rockland County

The mosquitoes were collected in a surveillance trap in the Town of Orangetown during the week of Monday, June 30, the Rockland County Department of Health announced on Tuesday, July 15.

The sample was sent to the state for testing on Monday, July 7, and confirmed positive by the New York State Department of Health.

So far this year, 183 mosquito pools have been submitted for testing. No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Rockland this season. The most recent human case in the county occurred in 2023, officials said.

"This time of year, we see more mosquito activity, which increases the risk of West Nile Virus," said Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Leahy, who added, " Our team works actively to locate mosquito breeding sites and apply larvicide to reduce mosquito populations and the risk of mosquito-borne disease."

Health officials are urging residents to take steps to reduce mosquito breeding, especially by removing standing water from items like birdbaths, flowerpots, old tires, and toys left outside. Residents can also pick up free Mosquito Dunks from the Health Department in Pomona by appointment while supplies last.

West Nile Virus can cause serious illness, especially in people 50 and older or those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, rash, swollen glands, or in rare cases, neurological disease such as encephalitis or meningitis.

Anyone with symptoms should contact their doctor immediately.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.