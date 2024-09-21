West Haverstraw Girl Accused Of Threatening Shooting At North Rockland School District

On Thursday night, Sept. 19, in Rockland County, the Town of Haverstraw Police Department said it was made aware of a potential threat of a shooting that would occur on Friday, Sept. 20, in the North Rockland School District.

Officers and detectives immediately began investigating the claim and were able to locate the individual who created a social media post.

After an investigation, it was found that this claim was false.

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department charged the 16-year-old from West Haverstraw with making a terroristic threat.

She was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Youth Part of Superior Court.

"The Town of Haverstraw Police Department is dedicated to keeping our students and staff safe at all of our schools, and we will continue to investigate any claim or threat of violence with all of our manpower and resources," the department said. "We will also not tolerate individuals looking to put fear into the community. We will charge them with all appropriate charges and make sure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

