Wendy's Launches New Tenders As Latest 'Chicken Wars' Competitor

Wendy's is rolling out new crispy chicken tenders called "Tendys," the company announced on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The all-white-meat chicken in seasoned, crispy breading comes with a choice of six new dipping sauces.

Tendys are available in three- and four-piece combos, kids' meals, or sold separately. They also have larger dip cups to dunk sauces like Signature, Sweet Chili, Scorchin' Hot, Creamy Ranch, Honey BBQ, and Honey Mustard.

Wendy's said it sees the new tenders as the next step in its growing chicken lineup.

"Chicken innovation is in our DNA at Wendy's, and we've tapped into our years of chicken experience to craft our new Wendy's Tendys," said Wendy's US chief marketing officer Lindsay Radkoski. "Consumers told us what they wanted in a chicken tender, and we listened - taste-tested, fine-tuned and delivered. With six bold new sauces, fans can dip, dunk and customize their Tendys with every bite!"

The move comes as several major chains have expanded their chicken offerings.

McDonald's brought back its popular Snack Wrap in July, Popeyes introduced $3.99 chicken wraps in June, and Sonic added crispy tender wraps over the summer. Taco Bell has also leaned into breaded chicken with tortilla chip-breaded nuggets, while Burger King started selling snack wraps in 2023.

To celebrate, some Wendy's locations will temporarily rebrand as "Tendy's" in October.

