‘We Will Find You’: Persistent Violent Felon Gets 12-To-Life, 3 More Convicted In NY

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced the convictions on Wednesday, Oct. 22, saying that they stem from separate investigations in Newburgh and Middletown and demonstrate the county’s continued focus on prosecuting violent firearm offenses.

Repeat Offender Gets 12 to Life

On Thursday, Oct. 16, James Price, 63, of Brooklyn, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 12 years to life after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

According to prosecutors, Price — a persistent violent felony offender with seven prior felony convictions — was the target of a long-term New York State Police narcotics investigation in Newburgh.

A search warrant executed on Feb. 28, 2025, led investigators to recover fentanyl, cocaine, a loaded AK-47 rifle, and a revolver. Price admitted to illegally possessing the firearms as part of his plea.

Newburgh Man Admits to Shooting Victim

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, Leshawn Hamilton, 27, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Prosecutors said that on March 6, 2025, Hamilton followed a man out of a store on East Main Street and shot him in the knee after a brief encounter. The victim survived.

Hamilton later admitted to possessing the loaded firearm. He has three prior felony convictions, including two gun felonies, and faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on Dec. 16.

Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Arrest

In another Newburgh case, Savion Knight, 24, was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 20, to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

State Police said that on April 2, 2025, troopers stopped a vehicle with heavily tinted windows and saw Knight trying to hide narcotics by putting them in his mouth and starting to chew. During his arrest, a loaded .380 Sig Sauer pistol fell to the ground. Troopers also found cocaine in his pocket, prosecutors said.

Knight was previously convicted of a gun felony in 2020.

Middletown Man Pleads Guilty After Gun Threat

Also on Tuesday, Oct. 14, Maurice Everett, 30, of Middletown, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly pointing a handgun at someone with whom he had a prior dispute.

According to the DA's office, Everett had reached into his waistband and pointed a black pistol at the victim before he went inside a home, and Everett drove away. However, he came back to the scene after the victim called police, prosecutors added.

Police later executed a search warrant at Everett’s residence, recovering two loaded handguns. Everett, who has a prior 2016 gun conviction, faces seven years in prison when sentenced in December.

DA: ‘We Will Find You and Bring You to Justice’

District Attorney Hoovler commended the City of Newburgh Police Department, New York State Police, and the City of Middletown Police Department for their work in the cases.

“Time and again we see the real-life consequences of the illegal possession and use of firearms,” Hoovler said, adding, "Gun offenders should heed the warning of these cases: in Orange County we will find you and bring you to justice.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.