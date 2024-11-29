Mostly Cloudy 38°

Waves Of Cold Air Will Follow Potent Thanksgiving Day Storm: 5-Day Forecast

Waves of cold air and gusty winds making it feel more like the middle of winter will follow a potent storm that snarled travel on Thanksgiving Day.

A look at the broad area that will see a cold pattern starting as the weekend arrives and continuing into next week.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
"Many areas across the northern tier will start the month of December with temperatures well below historical averages," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said.

It will be mostly sunny and brisk on Black Friday, with a chance for sprinkles and snow flurries and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Arctic air will arrive overnight Friday into Saturday, Nov. 30, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high temperature of around 40 degrees. But it will feel colder, with wind gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

As the calendar flips to December, Sunday, Dec. 1, will remain sunny and brisk, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

Look for more of the same on Monday, Dec. 2, with mainly sunny skies and a high temperature generally around 40 degrees.

Tuesday, Dec. 3's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

