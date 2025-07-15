Mostly Cloudy 76°

Watch: Storm Causes Widespread Flooding In Rockland, Road Closures

An intense storm that dropped several inches of rainfall on Monday evening, July 14 caused widespread flooding throughout Rockland County, leading to road closures that have extended into Tuesday. 

Memorial Park in Spring Valley was flooded as a result of the storm on Monday evening, July 14. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Email me

Much of the flash flooding occurred in the towns of Clarkstown and Ramapo, where downed trees and wires also posed plenty of problems throughout Monday evening. 

As of 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, July 15, the eastbound lanes of Route 59 at the Palisades Center are still closed as a result of flooding, according to Clarkstown Police. 

The floodwaters caused many cars to become stranded or stuck, as seen in footage posted by The Monsey Scoop. One such scene was Memorial Park in Spring Valley, where the parking lot became submerged: 

The flooding also affected basements, including one building on Park Avenue in Spring Valley: 

School buses were also affected by the deluge, including one on College Road in Monsey: 

The Ramapo Police Department urged drivers to avoid flooded areas.

"Just six inches of moving water can knock over an adult, and one foot of water can carry away most vehicles. Turn around—don’t drown," the department said. 

